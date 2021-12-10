MULTIMEDIA

Victims of dictatorship honored on human rights day

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Labor leaders offer flowers to remember fallen heroes at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on the commemoration of the 73rd International Human Rights Day on Friday. The monument honors the martyrs and heroes of the struggle against the 21-year dictatorship of former President Ferdinand Marcos.