Victims of dictatorship honored on human rights day

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 10 2021 10:53 AM

Labor leaders offer flowers to remember fallen heroes at the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City on the commemoration of the 73rd International Human Rights Day on Friday. The monument honors the martyrs and heroes of the struggle against the 21-year dictatorship of former President Ferdinand Marcos. 

