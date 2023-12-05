MULTIMEDIA

Bar passer shares tears of joy with mom

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

John Paolo Yap of the City University Pasay cries on the phone with his mother after learning that he successfully passed the 2023 Bar exams during the announcement at the Supreme Court in Manila City on Tuesday. A total of 3,812 out of 10,387 takers passed the exams topped by Ephraim Porciuncula Bie of the University of Santo Tomas.