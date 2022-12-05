MULTIMEDIA

NLEX Connector set to open this December

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Workers finish the remaining section of the NLEX Connector Espana Section in Manila on Monday, before its scheduled opening this December. The entire elevated highway connects to the Skyway Stage 3 and stretches eight kilometers, starting from Caloocan Interchange on C3 Road all the way to the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Sta. Mesa, Manila.