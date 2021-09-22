Construction of the NLEX Connector tollway. Handout photo

MANILA - NLEX Corp on Wednesday said it expects to finish the first 5-kilometer section of NLEX Connector, from the Caloocan Interchange to España Boulevard, by the first quarter of next year.

The elevated expressway is a public-private partnership project between Metro Pacific Tollways led-NLEX Corporation and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

NLEX Corp said it is using the Indonesian technology called Sosrobahu which allows the construction of expressways above existing roads with minimum disturbance to traffic.

“Despite the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, we can expect significant progress in the coming months because of this innovative solution,” said NLEX Corporation president and general manager J. Luigi Bautista.

The company said it also expects to start construction of the 3-km elevated section between España Interchange and the vicinity of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines in Sta. Mesa, within the year.

The NLEX Connector is expected to serve 35,000 motorists daily and provide better access to Manila Ports and airports such as NAIA and Clark.

