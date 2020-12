MULTIMEDIA

Tiangge shopping in Taytay

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A little girl wearing a face mask looks at clothes being sold at a 'tiangge' in Taytay, Rizal on Wednesday as Christmas nears. Experts earlier warned that wearing face masks and face shields won’t stop the spread of the coronavirus if people flock together especially in poorly-ventilated and enclosed environments.