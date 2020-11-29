MULTIMEDIA
Reconstruction of Raya Mandaya mosque in Marawi
Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 29 2020 06:18 PM
Workers apply cement on the dome of the Raya Mandaya mosque in Marawi City in this photo taken on Friday. Task Force Bangon Marawi, using private donations, has started the rehabilitation and reconstruction of mosques which were destroyed in the 2017 siege of Marawi by extremists belonging to the Maute group.
