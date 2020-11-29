MULTIMEDIA

Reconstruction of Raya Mandaya mosque in Marawi

Froilan Gallardo, ABS-CBN News

Workers apply cement on the dome of the Raya Mandaya mosque in Marawi City in this photo taken on Friday. Task Force Bangon Marawi, using private donations, has started the rehabilitation and reconstruction of mosques which were destroyed in the 2017 siege of Marawi by extremists belonging to the Maute group.