Sauyo residents take temporary shelter

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 27 2020 06:55 PM | Updated as of Nov 27 2020 07:39 PM

Residents take shelter at the NIA Village covered court after a fire razed their community in Barangay Sauyo in Quezon City on Friday. The fire, which started at around 8 a.m. and reached Task Force Alpha, affected some 200 families and caused some P1.5 million in property damage. 

