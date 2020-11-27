MULTIMEDIA

Sauyo residents take temporary shelter

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents take shelter at the NIA Village covered court after a fire razed their community in Barangay Sauyo in Quezon City on Friday. The fire, which started at around 8 a.m. and reached Task Force Alpha, affected some 200 families and caused some P1.5 million in property damage.