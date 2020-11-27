Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sauyo residents take temporary shelter Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 27 2020 06:55 PM | Updated as of Nov 27 2020 07:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents take shelter at the NIA Village covered court after a fire razed their community in Barangay Sauyo in Quezon City on Friday. The fire, which started at around 8 a.m. and reached Task Force Alpha, affected some 200 families and caused some P1.5 million in property damage. QC residential fire reaches Task Force Alpha Read More: fire fire aftermath NIA Village evacuees Sauyo fire multimedia multimedia photos /overseas/11/27/20/5-covid-19-patients-killed-in-indian-hospital-fire/news/11/27/20/mga-negosyong-apektado-ng-pagsasara-ng-u-turn-slot-sa-balintawak-dumadaing/news/11/27/20/kalituhan-sa-pagkuha-ng-rfid-sticker-nagdulot-ng-magdamagang-pila-sa-slex/business/11/27/20/clearer-calls-globe-to-conclude-visayas-mindanao-voice-over-lte-rollout-in-2021/entertainment/11/27/20/engaged-jessy-mendiolas-huge-diamond-ring-triggers-speculation