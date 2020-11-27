QC residential fire reaches Task Force Alpha

MANILA - A fire broke out in a residential village in Barangay Sauyo in Quezon City Friday morning.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire was reported to them at 8:18 a.m. at NIA Village.

The fire was initially reported in Barangay Pasong Tamo but later corrected to Barangay Sauyo.

As of 9:34 a.m., the fire alarm at NIA Village was elevated to Task Force Alpha, according to TXTFire Philippines.

The Quezon City National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that all fire trucks under QC and nearby cities are now responding to the fire incident.