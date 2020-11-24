Home  >  News

‘No student left behind’

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 24 2020 02:54 PM

Students picket in front of the Commission on Higher Education in Quezon City on Tuesday, to push for a nationwide academic break as they criticize the current administration for allegedly evading accountability on students’ hardship with the implementation of online learning program amid the onslaught of consecutive typhoons. The Duterte administration rejected calls for an academic break, citing the distance learning setup and leaving suspension decisions up to the schools.

