Palace rejects calls for academic break despite COVID-19, typhoons

Children play on the beach in Baseco in Tondo, Manila on Nov. 11, 2020, as the local government suspended classes in anticipation of Typhoon Ulysses’ landfall. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Malacañang on Tuesday rejected calls for an academic break amid the coronavirus pandemic and the recent spate of destructive cyclones, which swamped vast swaths of the country and left dozens dead.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque noted that the primary mode of instruction in public schools currently makes use of learning modules.

"Hindi po masyadong naapekto[han ito] dahil wala pong face-to-face classes sa lahat ng ating mga eskuwelahan," he told reporters.

(These were not greatly affected because there are no face-to-face classes in all our schools.)

As for universities, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has allowed them to extend the semester by one or 2 weeks if they failed to hold classes due to the recent typhoons, said Roque.

"Hindi po papayagan itong academic break na hinihingi ng ilan," he added

(The academic break that some are asking for will not be allowed.)

The CHED and the Department of Education have left it up to individual colleges and universities or local government units to suspend classes.

