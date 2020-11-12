CHED calls for class suspensions in typhoon-hit regions

Torrential rains brought by Typhoon Ulysses inundate a community in Punta, Sta. Ana, Manila on November 12, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has called for the suspension of classes in higher education institutions in Metro Manila and 7 other regions on Friday in wake of Typhoon Ulysses' destructive passage in the country.

This came hours after Malacañang suspended work in government offices and public-school classes on all levels in those same areas.

The following regions are:

Metro Manila

Ilocos

Cagayan Valley

Central Luzon

Calabarzon

Mimaropa

Bicol

Cordillera Administrative Region

CHED chairman Prospero de Vera in a statement urged higher educational institutions, including private colleges and universities, to temporarily halt their classes and activities "as needed and upon consultation with their respective local government units (LGUs).

He also called on private colleges and universities to adjust course requirements for their students, especially those who were severely affected by Ulysses.

Heavy rain from the typhoon effectively shut down Manila, the sprawling capital of 12 million people, and surrounding areas.

Malacañang urged the public to stay indoors and monitor weather updates and government announcements.