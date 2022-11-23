Mandaue fire displaces 700 families

MULTIMEDIA
Mandaue fire razes 250 houses, displaces 700 families
Annie Perez, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Nov 23 2022 02:54 PM
People look at the aftermath of a fire at Sitio Paradise,Barangay Looc, Mandaue City on Wednesday. The fire, which reached 4th alarm, razed 250 houses and affected around 700 families, according to Mandaue City Fire Office Marshall, Fire Chief Inspector Arnel Abella.
