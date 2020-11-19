Home  >  News

After the big flood in Marikina

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 19 2020 04:42 PM

Children rest on the giant shoe sculpture under the Marikina bridge on Thursday. Classes remain suspended in Marikina due to the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses with at least 50,000 families displaced after the storm inundated the city last November 12, 2020.

