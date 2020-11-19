Home > News MULTIMEDIA After the big flood in Marikina ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 19 2020 04:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Children rest on the giant shoe sculpture under the Marikina bridge on Thursday. Classes remain suspended in Marikina due to the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses with at least 50,000 families displaced after the storm inundated the city last November 12, 2020. Classes in Marikina may resume January 2021 Wawa Dam development 'long-term, permanent' solution to Marikina flooding: mayo Read More: Typhoon Ulysses UlyssesPH Vamco Philippines Vamco Marikina River Marikina shoe sculpture class suspension multimedia multimedia photo /news/11/19/20/duterte-proclamation-declares-4th-sunday-of-november-as-national-bicycle-day/news/11/19/20/can-duterte-robredo-unite-for-filipinos-maybe-not-says-palace/overseas/11/19/20/astrazeneca-covid-19-shot-candidate-shows-promise-among-elderly-in-trials/business/11/19/20/bdo-says-all-bank-branches-now-open-until-4pm/overseas/11/19/20/china-sinopharms-covid-19-vaccine-taken-by-about-a-million-people-in-emergency-use