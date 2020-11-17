Classes in Marikina may resume January 2021

Classes in Marikina may resume by January 2021 after Typhoon Ulysses left severe damage in the city, Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said Tuesday.

"I decided to suspend classes because the proper environment is not present at this point in time for our students to have distance learning at home. The month-long suspension, when it ends, the Christmas break will commence," he said in an interview on ABS-CBN News Channel.

"We're thinking classes will resume by January, he added.

Teodoro said more than 50,000 families have left their homes, with many areas in the city still under knee-deep floods or mud, making roads impassable. At least 9,000 residential homes have no electricity, he added.

The mayor earlier said the suspension, which covers all levels, will give way for the rehabilitation of the city. He said the suspension could be prolonged if schools are still unprepared for distance and online education after a month.