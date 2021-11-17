Commemorating the Film Center tragedy

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Workers commemorate Film Center tragedy Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 17 2021 12:19 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Labor groups hold a commemorative protest at the steps of the Film Center of the Philippines at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) compound in Pasay City on Wednesday. The group paid tribute to the workers who were trapped and killed after the scaffolding collapsed during its construction, which was being rushed for the First Manila International Film Festival, on November 17, 1981 under the Marcos administration. Read More: Workers’ rights advocates Kilusang Mayo Uno Bukluran ng Mangagawang Pilipino labor groups Film Center Never again Never forget /overseas/11/18/21/as-surge-breaks-records-dutch-now-short-of-covid-tests/overseas/11/18/21/battling-4th-coronavirus-wave-belgium-extends-mask-use/news/11/18/21/pacquiao-open-to-appointing-pastors-in-cabinet/news/11/18/21/dfa-chinese-vessels-blocked-ph-supply-boats-in-ayungin/business/11/18/21/apple-to-start-letting-people-fix-their-own-iphones