Commemorating the Film Center tragedy

Workers commemorate Film Center tragedy

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Labor groups hold a commemorative protest at the steps of the Film Center of the Philippines at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) compound in Pasay City on Wednesday. The group paid tribute to the workers who were trapped and killed after the scaffolding collapsed during its construction, which was being rushed for the First Manila International Film Festival, on November 17, 1981 under the Marcos administration.