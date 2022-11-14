Full speed on LRT-1 Cavite extension

Home > News MULTIMEDIA DOTr targets completion of LRT-1 Cavite extension by 2024 Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 14 2022 12:18 PM | Updated as of Nov 14 2022 12:20 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Workers lay railway sleepers at the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 project site in Paranaque on Monday. Officials from the Department of Transportation, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) and Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) inspected the ongoing work at the LRT-1 extension project, which is targeted to be completed by 2024. Read More: Department of Transportation Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) LRT /news/11/14/22/gurong-namatay-sa-aksidente-sa-bataan-inilibing-na/news/11/14/22/ina-ng-namaril-na-suspek-sa-caloocan-planong-kasuhan/sports/11/14/22/nba-embiids-59-points-lead-sixers-past-jazz/sports/11/14/22/cignal-hd-outlasts-n-cotabato-for-champions-league-crown/life/11/14/22/after-new-york-pia-wurtzbach-to-join-london-marathon