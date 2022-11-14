Home  >  News

DOTr targets completion of LRT-1 Cavite extension by 2024

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 14 2022 12:18 PM | Updated as of Nov 14 2022 12:20 PM

Full speed on LRT-1 Cavite extension

Workers lay railway sleepers at the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 project site in Paranaque on Monday. Officials from the Department of Transportation, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) and Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) inspected the ongoing work at the LRT-1 extension project, which is targeted to be completed by 2024. 

