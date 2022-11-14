Full speed on LRT-1 Cavite extension

MULTIMEDIA

DOTr targets completion of LRT-1 Cavite extension by 2024

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Workers lay railway sleepers at the LRT-1 Cavite Extension Phase 1 project site in Paranaque on Monday. Officials from the Department of Transportation, Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) and Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) inspected the ongoing work at the LRT-1 extension project, which is targeted to be completed by 2024.