Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Sara Duterte rep files Davao City mayor's COC for VP

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 13 2021 04:21 PM

Sara Duterte to run for VP in #Halalan2022

Former Presidential Commission on Good Government acting chair Reynold Munsayac (in green face mask), along with other supporters, files Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s certificate of candidacy for vice president under Lakas-CMD on Saturday at the Commission on Elections office in Manila. Duterte-Carpio is substituting Lakas-CMD’s bet Lyle Uy. 

Read More:  Halalan 2022   Sara Duterte   Lakas-CMD   COC   certificate of candidacy   COC substitution   Halalan 2022 substitution   Comelec   Commission on Elections   Reynold Munsayac  