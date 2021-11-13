Sara Duterte to run for VP in #Halalan2022

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sara Duterte rep files Davao City mayor's COC for VP George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 13 2021 04:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Former Presidential Commission on Good Government acting chair Reynold Munsayac (in green face mask), along with other supporters, files Davao Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio’s certificate of candidacy for vice president under Lakas-CMD on Saturday at the Commission on Elections office in Manila. Duterte-Carpio is substituting Lakas-CMD’s bet Lyle Uy. #HALALAN2022: Sara Duterte to run for VP under Lakas-CMD Read More: Halalan 2022 Sara Duterte Lakas-CMD COC certificate of candidacy COC substitution Halalan 2022 substitution Comelec Commission on Elections Reynold Munsayac /video/news/11/16/21/sotto-not-switching-campaign-plan-amid-sara-candidacy/video/news/11/16/21/sotto-not-switching-campaign-plan-amid-sara-candidacy/sports/11/16/21/england-qualify-for-world-cup-with-rout-of-san-marino/video/news/11/16/21/mga-walang-face-shield-sa-jeep-at-bus-di-na-sinisita/business/11/16/21/repossessed-car-heres-what-to-do