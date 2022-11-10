Home  >  News

Sky rescue in San Juan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 10 2022 01:23 PM

Rescuers carry the body of a person in distress to a waiting rescue helicopter during a scenario conducted by the San Juan City local government together with the Philippine Navy on Thursday, as part of the 4th Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED). 

