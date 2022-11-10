Home > News MULTIMEDIA Sky rescue in San Juan Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 10 2022 01:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Rescuers carry the body of a person in distress to a waiting rescue helicopter during a scenario conducted by the San Juan City local government together with the Philippine Navy on Thursday, as part of the 4th Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED). Read More: disaster earthquake drill san juan navy rescue NSED /news/11/10/22/sandigan-oks-testimony-of-ph-consul-in-germany-on-nani-perez-forfeiture-case/life/11/10/22/ccp-brings-back-live-opera-after-more-than-2-years/entertainment/11/10/22/klarisse-reveals-guest-artists-for-her-solo-concert/video/news/11/10/22/why-seek-confidential-funds-in-the-middle-of-a-crisis-koko/video/news/11/10/22/supply-ng-isda-sa-bansa-nananatiling-sapat-grupo