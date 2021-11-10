Taguig school waits for in-person classes approval

MULTIMEDIA

Taguig school gears up for face-to-face classes as it waits go-signal

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Cipriano Bisco, Principal of Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School, inspects one of the kindergarten classrooms in Taguig City on Wednesday as the school awaits approval from authorities for the opening of limited face-to-face classes, which begins for some on Nov. 15, 2021 amid the lingering COVID-19 crisis. Philippine schools have been closed since the start of the pandemic with lessons being taught remotely via printed modules and online, television and radio platforms.