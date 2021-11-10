Taguig school waits for in-person classes approval

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Taguig school gears up for face-to-face classes as it waits go-signal Ted Aljibe, AFP Posted at Nov 10 2021 06:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Cipriano Bisco, Principal of Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School, inspects one of the kindergarten classrooms in Taguig City on Wednesday as the school awaits approval from authorities for the opening of limited face-to-face classes, which begins for some on Nov. 15, 2021 amid the lingering COVID-19 crisis. Philippine schools have been closed since the start of the pandemic with lessons being taught remotely via printed modules and online, television and radio platforms. DepEd inspects schools joining pilot in-person classes CHED allows 50 pct capacity in limited face-to-face classes under Alert Level 2 Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Ricardo P. Cruz Elementary School in-person classes face to face classes education COVID education elementary school Taguig City pandemic education pandemic schools /sports/11/10/21/billiards-biado-off-to-strong-start-in-abu-dhabi/news/11/10/21/pagbili-ng-medical-supplies-ipinalilipat-ng-senador-sa-mga-lgu/entertainment/11/10/21/watch-paolo-gumabao-reacts-to-first-best-actor-win/news/11/10/21/ex-davao-city-info-chief-present-at-drug-raid-but-allowed-to-leave-nabbed-suspects/life/11/10/21/app-founded-by-fil-am-helps-consumers-discover-businesses