MANILA -- The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Against COVID-19 has allowed a 50 percent capacity for limited face to face classes in all degree programs in areas under Alert Level 2, the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) said Friday.

WATCH: CHED Chairman Popoy De Vera explains decision to allow limited in-person classes (50 percent capacity) for all degree programs in areas under Alert Level 2 (🎥Palawan State University) pic.twitter.com/AGI6ZXhn5q — Maria Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) November 5, 2021

For schools to be allowed to reopen classes in other degree programs, they must write to CHED to express their intent to do so, retrofit their facilities, and fast track vaccination of students and school personnel, CHED chair Prospero de Vera said.

De Vera: Provided, number 1, students, faculty, and employees are vaccinated. Dapat mataas ang vaccination rate, bakunado dapat. Ikalawa, the local government is okay with it. Number 3, the facilities must be retrofitted and inspected — Maria Arra Perez (@arraperezDZMM) November 5, 2021

De Vera said guidelines on limited face-to-face classes will be released next week.

He also called on the public to get vaccinated as this gives government more options to open classes and bring students back to schools.

About one million college students have been vaccinated nationwide as of October 25, De Vera said. This is about 30 percent of the 3 million college student population in the country.

De Vera said parents of students may also be vaccinated, along with their children. He also asked universities "to be more active in educating students and parents" on the benefits of getting vaccinated.

--with reports from Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News