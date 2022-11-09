MULTIMEDIA

Under new management? DOTr mulls turnover of MRT-3 operations, maintenance

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Metro Rail Transit engineers and train maintenance personnel work on repairs and retrofitting of train coaches at the MRT depot in Quezon City Wednesday. The Department of Transportation is considering the possible turnover of the Operations & Maintenance of MRT 3 to qualified private sector operators to improve its operational efficiency.