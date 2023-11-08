Home  >  News

Marcos joins commemoration of Yolanda tragedy

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Posted at Nov 08 2023 01:29 PM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. greets residents as he arrives to attend a mass to commemorate the 10th year anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda inside a stadium in Tacloban City, Leyte province. Tacloban, the capital of Leyte province, bore the brunt of the storm's fury and was almost totally destroyed by five-metre high storm surges that crashed over mostly poor coastal communities. 


 

