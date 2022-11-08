PH receives new assets for its Air Force

MULTIMEDIA

Philippines gets new assets for Air Force

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pours champagne over the C295 MW Medium Lift Aircraft as Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Miguel Utray Delgado looks on during the acceptance, turnover, and blessing ceremony of new military assets at the Basa Air Base in Pampanga on Tuesday. Aside from the aircraft, the Philippines also received its Ground Based Air Defense System as part of the modernization and build-up of the country’s Air Force.