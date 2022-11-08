PH receives new assets for its Air Force

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Philippines gets new assets for Air Force Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 08 2022 07:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. pours champagne over the C295 MW Medium Lift Aircraft as Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Miguel Utray Delgado looks on during the acceptance, turnover, and blessing ceremony of new military assets at the Basa Air Base in Pampanga on Tuesday. Aside from the aircraft, the Philippines also received its Ground Based Air Defense System as part of the modernization and build-up of the country’s Air Force. PH gets new air defense system, new transport aircraft for Air Force Read More: Ferdinand Marcos Jr Bongbong Marcos BBM Miguel Utray Delgado Philippine Air Force Armed Forces of the Philippines PAF PAF modernization C295 MW Medium Lift Aircraft Basa Air Base Spain Philippines Spain AFP modernization military modernization /entertainment/11/08/22/ano-ang-regalo-ni-vice-ganda-kay-ion-perez-sa-kanilang-4th-anniversary/news/11/08/22/philippines-active-covid-cases-lowest-since-july-13/entertainment/11/08/22/k-drama-revenge-of-others-coming-to-disney-ph-launch-day/video/news/11/08/22/percy-lapid-case-cctv-sa-bilibid-sinusuri/news/11/08/22/emosyon-bumuhos-sa-burol-ng-gurong-namatay-sa-naaksidenteng-bus