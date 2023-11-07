Home  >  News

SBSI leader Senior Agila arrested

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 07 2023 04:44 PM

The National Bureau of Investigation arrests Socorro Bayanihan Services, Inc. President Jay Rence Quilario aka Senior Agila at the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Tuesday. Quilario and 12 other SBSI members were arrested on 8 counts of qualified trafficking in persons, in violation of Republic Act 9208, as issued by Acting Presiding Judge Ambrosio N. Moleta.

