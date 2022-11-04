MULTIMEDIA

Still opting for face masks

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

People still wear face masks inside a mall days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed an executive order allowing the voluntary use of anti-COVID masks both indoors and outdoors. Major malls in the country have allowed the optional use of face masks, but encouraged both employees and customers to continue wearing them and to follow minimum health protocols.