MULTIMEDIA

Still opting for face masks

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 04 2022 07:54 PM

People still wear face masks inside a mall days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed an executive order allowing the voluntary use of anti-COVID masks both indoors and outdoors. Major malls in the country have allowed the optional use of face masks, but encouraged both employees and customers to continue wearing them and to follow minimum health protocols.

SM, Ayala, Robinsons start optional wearing of face masks in malls