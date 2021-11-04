Healthy food for Filipino learners

MULTIMEDIA

Preparing food packs for Natipuan learners in Batangas

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Teachers at Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu Batangas prepare food packs for learners on Thursday. The Department of Education's (DepEd) School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) served approximately 3.5 million learner-beneficiaries during School Year 2020-2021 as it aims to reduce micronutrient deficiencies for the enhancement of school participation and learning outcomes of Filipino learners.