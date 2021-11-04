Healthy food for Filipino learners

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Preparing food packs for Natipuan learners in Batangas Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News Posted at Nov 04 2021 03:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Teachers at Natipuan Elementary School in Nasugbu Batangas prepare food packs for learners on Thursday. The Department of Education's (DepEd) School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP) served approximately 3.5 million learner-beneficiaries during School Year 2020-2021 as it aims to reduce micronutrient deficiencies for the enhancement of school participation and learning outcomes of Filipino learners. 3 million students benefitted from school feeding program in 2020: DepEd Read More: DepEd Natipuan Elementary School Nasugbu Batangas School-Based Feeding Program SBFP feeding program DepEd feeding program /sports/11/04/21/golf-ictsi-vows-continued-support-for-yuka-saso/business/11/04/21/pldts-maya-bank-to-launch-in-first-quarter-of-2022/sports/11/04/21/rosario-on-playing-through-injury-may-isang-kamay-pa/news/11/04/21/lao-cited-in-contempt-for-snubbing-senate-hearings/sports/11/04/21/how-basketball-strengthens-bond-between-fil-am-fathers-sons