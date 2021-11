Comelec urged to disqualify Marcos Jr

MULTIMEDIA

Akbayan urges Comelec to disqualify Bongbong Marcos

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Members of Akbayan Partylist hold a protest action outside the Commission on Election headquarters on Thursday, calling for the disqualification of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the 2022 presidential election.

Several civic groups filed a petition urging Comelec to cancel or disqualify Marcos, Jr. from running for the 2022 presidential election for his alleged "false material representation” for failing to divulge his conviction on the tax evasion case.