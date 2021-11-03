Home  >  News

Jeepney drivers ready for increased passenger capacity

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2021 08:11 PM

PUJ drivers prepare for passenger increase

Jeepney drivers remove plastic barriers from a jeep in a cooperative's garage in Brgy. Fairview, Quezon City on Wednesday. The Inter-Agency Task Force has allowed public utility vehicles to increase passenger capacity up to 70% starting November 4, as officials ease pandemic restrictions. 

