PUJ drivers prepare for passenger increase

Home > News

MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney drivers ready for increased passenger capacity

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Nov 03 2021 08:11 PM

Jeepney drivers remove plastic barriers from a jeep in a cooperative's garage in Brgy. Fairview, Quezon City on Wednesday. The Inter-Agency Task Force has allowed public utility vehicles to increase passenger capacity up to 70% starting November 4, as officials ease pandemic restrictions.

DOTr says 70 percent passenger capacity for PUVs starts Nov. 4

Read More: coronavirus COVID19 PUJ jeepney drivers jeepney increased passenger capacity PUV