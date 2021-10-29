Beating the Halalan 2022 registration deadline

MULTIMEDIA

Halalan 2022 registration in full swing a day before deadline

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Marikina residents line up at a Commission on Elections (Comelec) satellite site at a mall on Friday, a day before the 5 p.m. deadline to register for the 2022 national elections. The Comelec on October 26 said it has recorded almost 63 million voters for the elections with roughly 4.5 million of those being new registrants.