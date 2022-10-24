MULTIMEDIA

Korean Air overshoots runway in Cebu

Photo courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Photo shows the Korean Air KE631 after it overshot the runway of the Mactan Cebu International Airport Sunday evening. The 162 passengers and 11 crew members were safely evacuated after the plane, which came from Incheon, overshot the runway due to bad weather condition, according to local authorities.