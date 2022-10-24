MULTIMEDIA
Korean Air overshoots runway in Cebu
Photo courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia
Posted at Oct 24 2022 09:09 AM
Photo shows the Korean Air KE631 after it overshot the runway of the Mactan Cebu International Airport Sunday evening. The 162 passengers and 11 crew members were safely evacuated after the plane, which came from Incheon, overshot the runway due to bad weather condition, according to local authorities.
