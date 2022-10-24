Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Korean Air overshoots runway in Cebu

Photo courtesy of Nagiel Bañacia

Posted at Oct 24 2022 09:09 AM

Korean Air overshoots runway in Cebu

Photo shows the Korean Air KE631 after it overshot the runway of the Mactan Cebu International Airport Sunday evening. The 162 passengers and 11 crew members were safely evacuated after the plane, which came from Incheon, overshot the runway due to bad weather condition, according to local authorities. 

Read More:  Korean Air KE631   Mactan Cebu International Airport   Incheon   regional news  