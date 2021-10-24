Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Thousands check out the Manila Bay dolomite beach amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 24 2021 11:20 AM

Crowding at Manila Baywalk dolomite beach

Sightseers visit the Manila Baywalk dolomite beach on Sunday morning. The Manila Bay Coordinating Office recorded around 4,000 people visiting the approximately 1.2 hectare artificial beach earlier in the day, which prompted its temporary closure to address physical distancing in the area. 

Read More:  Manila Bay   Manila Bay dolomite   dolomite   Manila Bay Coordinating Office   dolomite beach   physical distancing   social distancing  