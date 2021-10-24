Crowding at Manila Baywalk dolomite beach

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Thousands check out the Manila Bay dolomite beach amid COVID-19 pandemic Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 24 2021 11:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sightseers visit the Manila Baywalk dolomite beach on Sunday morning. The Manila Bay Coordinating Office recorded around 4,000 people visiting the approximately 1.2 hectare artificial beach earlier in the day, which prompted its temporary closure to address physical distancing in the area. At least 4,000 troop to Manila Bay dolomite beach early Sunday: official Read More: Manila Bay Manila Bay dolomite dolomite Manila Bay Coordinating Office dolomite beach physical distancing social distancing /life/10/24/21/spooky-cupcakes-ibinida-ng-isang-chef-sa-pampanga/news/10/24/21/pulis-na-dawit-umano-sa-gunrunning-patay-sa-masbate/sports/10/24/21/animam-powers-radnicki-to-second-win-in-serbia/entertainment/10/24/21/k-drama-review-jirisan-pilot-teases-mountains-mysteries/sports/10/24/21/nba-khris-middleton-hits-for-28-as-bucks-outlast-spurs