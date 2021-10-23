Truck crashes on C5, spills corn kernels

MULTIMEDIA

Truck crashes on C5 after losing brakes, spills corn kernels

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Workers retrieve dried corn kernels that scattered on C5 Road after the truck carrying it met an accident near Pasig Boulevard around 1 a.m. Saturday. The truck, which came from Isabela province and was en route to Trece Martires, lost its brakes, forcing the driver to crash on the center island to avoid causing injury and further damage.

