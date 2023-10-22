Another attempt to block PH resupply mission to Ayungin

MULTIMEDIA

Task Force condemns Chinese Coast Guard attempt to block PH resupply mission

Screengrab from video released by the Western Command Armed Forces of the Philippines

Chinese Coast Guard vessel 5203 attempts to block resupply boat Unaiza May 2 (UM2), approximately 13.5 nautical miles (NM) east northeast of BRP Sierra Madre, while conducting a regular and routine Rotation and Resupply (RORE) mission to BRP Sierra Madre (LS57) on Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea on October 22, 2023.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) condemned the alleged dangerous and illegal action of the Chinese Coast Guard and the Chinese Maritime Militia, saying it violates Philippine sovereignty, and was a blatant disregard of the United Nations Charter, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Convention on the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS) and relevant international maritime conventions, as well as the 2016 Arbitral Award.