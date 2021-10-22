Oil price hikes 'steamroll' drivers

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Jeepney drivers protest 'crushing' oil price increases Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 22 2021 12:43 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Drivers from different transport groups join a symbolic protest against the continuing rise in oil prices at a press conference at the Ikot Terminal in the University of the Philippines in Quezon City on October 22, 2021. The groups are asking for a subsidy or an increase in fare from 9 to 12 pesos to counter the hike in the price of diesel of more than 8-pesos in the past two months. Presyo ng petrolyo, higit P1 ang itataas sa Oktubre 19 Read More: oil oil price hike transport jeepney drivers protest /overseas/10/22/21/over-20-exit-gaming-giant-amid-harassment-allegations/business/10/22/21/seaoil-says-new-feature-can-lock-gas-prices/overseas/10/22/21/japan-urged-to-restart-issuing-visas-to-intl-students/overseas/10/22/21/paris-pushes-vision-of-100-percent-bikeable-city/entertainment/10/22/21/kylie-padilla-assures-public-im-really-okay