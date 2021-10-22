Oil price hikes 'steamroll' drivers

MULTIMEDIA

Jeepney drivers protest 'crushing' oil price increases

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Drivers from different transport groups join a symbolic protest against the continuing rise in oil prices at a press conference at the Ikot Terminal in the University of the Philippines in Quezon City on October 22, 2021. The groups are asking for a subsidy or an increase in fare from 9 to 12 pesos to counter the hike in the price of diesel of more than 8-pesos in the past two months.