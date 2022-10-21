MULTIMEDIA

50th anniversary of Marcos' land reform program

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Farmers and police face off as protesters from the agricultural sector mark the 50th year of Presidential Decree 27, the land reform program of the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr., during a rally along Recto Avenue in Manila on Friday. The protesters demanded genuine land reform as they alleged that vast tracts of lands in Cavite, Tarlac, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, southern Luzon, and Bicol region are still owned by landlords.