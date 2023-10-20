Home > News MULTIMEDIA Comelec's Operation Baklas in effect for BSKE 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2023 04:01 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The Commission on Elections led by chairman George Garcia along with the Manila government remove illegally placed campaign materials along Oraquieta cor. Recto Avenue on Friday, a day after the start of the campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Comelec reminded candidates to post campaign materials only in designated areas to prevent removal of posters and possible disqualification cases. Read More: Operation Baklas Comelec BSKE 2023 Manila campaign materials /life/10/20/23/gazini-ganados-disturbed-saddened-by-israel-hamas-war/news/10/20/23/bangkay-ng-ofw-natagpuan-sa-diesel-tank-sa-jordan/news/10/20/23/super-lotto-649-bettor-wins-p158-m-jackpot/entertainment/10/20/23/dimples-romana-gives-update-on-best-friend-angel-locsin/entertainment/10/20/23/look-mark-leviste-posts-photo-with-kris-aquino