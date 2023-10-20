MULTIMEDIA

Comelec's Operation Baklas in effect for BSKE 2023

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Commission on Elections led by chairman George Garcia along with the Manila government remove illegally placed campaign materials along Oraquieta cor. Recto Avenue on Friday, a day after the start of the campaign period for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections. Comelec reminded candidates to post campaign materials only in designated areas to prevent removal of posters and possible disqualification cases.