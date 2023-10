MULTIMEDIA

ICEJ, Filipino-Jewish community show solidarity with Israel

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Members of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ) and the Filipino-Jewish community offer prayers and flowers in solidarity with Israel at the Philippine-Israel Friendship Marker at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Thursday. Hamas launched attacks unprecedented in scale on Israeli towns on October 7, trigging massive retaliatory strikes from Israel, resulting in thousands of more deaths in the long-running conflict.