Watch more on iWantTFC

Palestinian Raafat al-Nakhal moved from Gaza city to the south in Khan Younis searching for safety, but instead he says he has faced continuous Israeli airstrikes since.

“There’s nowhere safe in Gaza. You have to be ready to die,” he said, while trying to brush the dust off his partially damaged car and repeating, “Thank God.”

Wide scale destruction was seen in a Khan Younis neighborhood amid fresh Israeli bombardment on Thursday morning (October 19).

The Gaza health ministry said 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and 12,065 injured in Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave since Oct 7. Hundreds of thousands have been displaced. —Story from Reuters