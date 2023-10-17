Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Comelec holds voter education caravan for BSKE

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2023 09:43 PM

Comelec holds BSKE voter education mall caravan

The Commission on Elections conduct a community assembly and voter education lecture caravan on the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections mall voting in a partnered mall in Parañaque City on Tuesday. The campaign period for the BSKE begins on October 19 and the election proper on October 30. 

Read More:  BSKE   Barangay and Sanguniang Kabataan Elections   Comelec   voter education  