Comelec holds BSKE voter education mall caravan

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Comelec holds voter education caravan for BSKE Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2023 09:43 PM The Commission on Elections conduct a community assembly and voter education lecture caravan on the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections mall voting in a partnered mall in Parañaque City on Tuesday. The campaign period for the BSKE begins on October 19 and the election proper on October 30.