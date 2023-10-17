MULTIMEDIA

25-year-old student killed in hazing

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Viber

A photo of 25-year-old hazing victim Ahldryn Bravante is shown by a relative at the Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Tuesday. The QCPD has custody of four persons linked to the initiation rights of the Tau Gamma Phi of the Philippine College of Criminology Chapter at an abandoned building on Sto. Domingo Avenue in Quezon City that led to the death of Bravante.