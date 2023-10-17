Home > News MULTIMEDIA 25-year-old student killed in hazing Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 17 2023 12:34 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A photo of 25-year-old hazing victim Ahldryn Bravante is shown by a relative at the Quezon City Police District-Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit at Camp Karingal in Quezon City on Tuesday. The QCPD has custody of four persons linked to the initiation rights of the Tau Gamma Phi of the Philippine College of Criminology Chapter at an abandoned building on Sto. Domingo Avenue in Quezon City that led to the death of Bravante. Read More: Bravante fraternity hazing victim Tau Gamma Phi death /sports/10/17/23/belgium-sweden-euro-qualifier-abandoned-after-brussels-shooting/overseas/10/17/23/biden-to-visit-israel-as-gaza-ground-offensive-looms/entertainment/10/17/23/jake-cuenca-calls-richard-gutierrez-legit-action-star/news/10/17/23/qcpd-reinstates-cop-who-stopped-commonwealth-traffic-for-vip/life/10/17/23/ph-among-top-asiapac-bets-in-miss-intl-online-voting