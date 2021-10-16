Home  >  News

Dolomite beach in Manila Bay reopens

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 16 2021 12:41 PM

Dolomite beach reopens

People flock to the spot on Roxas Boulevard covered with artificial sand at the reopening of the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach on Saturday, just as Metro Manila shifted to quarantine Alert Level 3. The controversial government project had been opened before but was closed for further development. 

