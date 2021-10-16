Dolomite beach reopens

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Dolomite beach in Manila Bay reopens Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 16 2021 12:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People flock to the spot on Roxas Boulevard covered with artificial sand at the reopening of the Manila Bay Dolomite Beach on Saturday, just as Metro Manila shifted to quarantine Alert Level 3. The controversial government project had been opened before but was closed for further development. LOOK: Dolomite beach sa Manila Bay binuksan na muli sa publiko Read More: dolomite beach dolomite Manila Bay Roxas Boulevard Manila /news/10/16/21/maring-left-over-p17-b-in-agricultural-losses-da/news/10/16/21/leachon-covid-19-may-rebound-under-alert-level-3/entertainment/10/16/21/joel-torre-takes-on-flamboyant-gay-role-for-first-time/sports/10/16/21/pba-guiao-ex-teammates-recall-tony-harris-greatness/life/10/16/21/hidilyn-diaz-boyfriend-julius-naranjo-now-engaged