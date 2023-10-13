Manila students feel earthquake

MULTIMEDIA

Students in Manila feel earthquake

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Students from Manuel Araullo High School leave their classroom after an earthquake was felt in Manila on Friday. A magnitude 5 earthquake hit Batangas on Friday morning and shook buildings in Metro Manila and other areas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

RELATED STORY: