Manila students feel earthquake

MULTIMEDIA Students in Manila feel earthquake ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 13 2023 09:47 AM Students from Manuel Araullo High School leave their classroom after an earthquake was felt in Manila on Friday. A magnitude 5 earthquake hit Batangas on Friday morning and shook buildings in Metro Manila and other areas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. RELATED STORY: Strong quake hits Batangas; felt in parts of Metro Manila, nearby areas