Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

Students in Manila feel earthquake

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 13 2023 09:47 AM

Manila students feel earthquake

Students from Manuel Araullo High School leave their classroom after an earthquake was felt in Manila on Friday. A magnitude 5 earthquake hit Batangas on Friday morning and shook buildings in Metro Manila and other areas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. 

RELATED STORY:

Read More:  earthquake   Manila   Araullo   high school   students   jolt   Batangas  