This map shows the epicenter of an earthquake that hit Batangas and rattled Metro Manila and other areas of Friday. Phivolcs

MANILA — A magnitude 5 earthquake hit Batangas on Friday morning and shook buildings in Metro Manila and other areas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said, as it warned of possible damage and aftershocks.

The quake struck 5 kilometers southwest of Calaca City around 8:24 a.m. It had a depth of 14 kilometers, Phivolcs said.

The tremor sent office workers fleeing from their buildings in Calaca.

Situation in Calaca after a magnitude 5 earthquake. Courtesy of Calaca Mayor Sofronio “Nas” C. Ona Jr. Situation in Calaca after a magnitude 5 earthquake. Courtesy of Calaca Mayor Sofronio “Nas” C. Ona Jr. Situation in Calaca after a magnitude 5 earthquake. Courtesy of Calaca Mayor Sofronio “Nas” C. Ona Jr. Situation in Calaca after a magnitude 5 earthquake. Courtesy of Calaca Mayor Sofronio “Nas” C. Ona Jr. Situation in Calaca after a magnitude 5 earthquake. Courtesy of Calaca Mayor Sofronio “Nas” C. Ona Jr.

Phivolcs said the following instrumental intensities were reported.

Intensity 5 - Lemery, Batangas

Intensity 4 - Ibajay, Aklan; Cuenca, Bauan, Sta. Teresita, San Luis, Batangas; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila

Intensity 3 - Culasi, Antique; Laurel, Batangas City, Batangas; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Dolores, Quezon; Donsol, Sorsogon

Intensity 2 - Talisay, Rosario, Batangas; Magallanes, Cavite; Boac, Marinduque; Las Pinas, Pasay, Metro Manila; Rosario, Northern Samar; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Mauban, Polillo, Gumaca, Quezon; Taytay, Antipolo, Rizal

Intensity 1 - Dinalupihan, Bataan; Malvar, Batangas; Malolos City, Guiguinto, Bulacan; Ternate, Cavite; Cebu City, Cebu; Candon, Ilocos Sur; San Pablo, Laguna; Tubod, Lanao Del Norte; Malabon City, Pateros, San Juan City, Parañaque City, Metro Manila; Abra De Ilog, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro; Bani, Pangasinan; Lucban, Lucena City, Alabat, Quezon; Tanay, Rizal

More details to follow.