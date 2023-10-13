MANILA — A magnitude 5 earthquake hit Batangas on Friday morning and shook buildings in Metro Manila and other areas, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said, as it warned of possible damage and aftershocks.
The quake struck 5 kilometers southwest of Calaca City around 8:24 a.m. It had a depth of 14 kilometers, Phivolcs said.
The tremor sent office workers fleeing from their buildings in Calaca.
Situation in Calaca after a magnitude 5 earthquake. Courtesy of Calaca Mayor Sofronio “Nas” C. Ona Jr.
Situation in Calaca after a magnitude 5 earthquake. Courtesy of Calaca Mayor Sofronio “Nas” C. Ona Jr.
Situation in Calaca after a magnitude 5 earthquake. Courtesy of Calaca Mayor Sofronio “Nas” C. Ona Jr.
Situation in Calaca after a magnitude 5 earthquake. Courtesy of Calaca Mayor Sofronio “Nas” C. Ona Jr.
Situation in Calaca after a magnitude 5 earthquake. Courtesy of Calaca Mayor Sofronio “Nas” C. Ona Jr.
Phivolcs said the following instrumental intensities were reported.
Intensity 5 - Lemery, Batangas
Intensity 4 - Ibajay, Aklan; Cuenca, Bauan, Sta. Teresita, San Luis, Batangas; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Muntinlupa City, Metro Manila
Intensity 3 - Culasi, Antique; Laurel, Batangas City, Batangas; Tagaytay City, Cavite; Dolores, Quezon; Donsol, Sorsogon
Intensity 2 - Talisay, Rosario, Batangas; Magallanes, Cavite; Boac, Marinduque; Las Pinas, Pasay, Metro Manila; Rosario, Northern Samar; Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro; Mauban, Polillo, Gumaca, Quezon; Taytay, Antipolo, Rizal
Intensity 1 - Dinalupihan, Bataan; Malvar, Batangas; Malolos City, Guiguinto, Bulacan; Ternate, Cavite; Cebu City, Cebu; Candon, Ilocos Sur; San Pablo, Laguna; Tubod, Lanao Del Norte; Malabon City, Pateros, San Juan City, Parañaque City, Metro Manila; Abra De Ilog, Mamburao, Occidental Mindoro; Bani, Pangasinan; Lucban, Lucena City, Alabat, Quezon; Tanay, Rizal
More details to follow.