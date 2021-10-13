PH Navy saves residents in flood-hit La Union town

MULTIMEDIA

Philippine Navy saves residents in flood-hit La Union town

Photo courtesy of the Philippine Navy

Dive team of the Naval Forces Northern Luzon rescue residents in Barangay Sucoc Sur, Luna, La Union on Tuesday. More than 4,000 families were forced to evacuate after severe tropical storm Maring caused massive flooding, flashfloods and landslides in Luzon, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.