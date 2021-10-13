PH Navy saves residents in flood-hit La Union town

MULTIMEDIA
Philippine Navy saves residents in flood-hit La Union town
Photo courtesy of the Philippine Navy
Posted at Oct 13 2021 10:16 AM
Dive team of the Naval Forces Northern Luzon rescue residents in Barangay Sucoc Sur, Luna, La Union on Tuesday. More than 4,000 families were forced to evacuate after severe tropical storm Maring caused massive flooding, flashfloods and landslides in Luzon, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
- /video/news/10/13/21/2-batang-nawawala-sa-pagguho-ng-lupa-sa-baguio-pinaghahanap-pa-rin
- /sports/10/13/21/japan-revive-world-cup-hopes-south-korea-frustrated-by-iran
- /news/10/13/21/robredo-move-to-run-as-independent-more-inclusive
- /sports/10/13/21/football-denmark-book-world-cup-ticket-as-england-held
- /business/10/13/21/ntc-orders-e-commerce-sites-to-stop-sale-of-sms-blasters