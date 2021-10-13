Home  >  News

Nagtahan bridge under repair

Posted at Oct 13 2021 10:37 AM

Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) repair the damaged portion of Nagtahan Bridge-south bound in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Wednesday. Heavy vehicles are advised to take alternate routes while repair and strengthening works on the 467.85-meter standard reinforced concrete bridge structure is ongoing.

