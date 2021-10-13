MULTIMEDIA
Nagtahan bridge under repair
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 13 2021 10:37 AM
Workers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) repair the damaged portion of Nagtahan Bridge-south bound in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Wednesday. Heavy vehicles are advised to take alternate routes while repair and strengthening works on the 467.85-meter standard reinforced concrete bridge structure is ongoing.
- /business/10/13/21/allday-marts-sets-final-price-of-ipo-at-p060-per-common-share
- /entertainment/10/13/21/gary-valenciano-shares-birthday-message-for-son-paolo
- /overseas/10/13/21/venezuela-political-prisoner-dies-of-covid-19
- /video/news/10/13/21/dswd-explains-discrepancies-in-pandemic-aid-distribution
- /news/10/13/21/intl-schools-in-ncr-send-plan-for-in-person-classes