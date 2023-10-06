MULTIMEDIA

China Coast Guard's dangerous maneuvers near Ayungin

Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via EPA-EFE

Viber

A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Chinese Coast Guard ship (CCCGV-21556) (top) maneuvering next to the PCG patrol ship BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) (bottom) in the disputed South China Sea on Wednesday (issued on October 6, 2023). In a statement issued by PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore, Jay Tarriela, on October 6, the Philippine government strongly condemned the Chinese ship's dangerous maneuvers particularly the near collision with Philippine coast guard ship conducting a rotation and re-supply mission.