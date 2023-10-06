Home > News MULTIMEDIA China Coast Guard's dangerous maneuvers near Ayungin Handout, Philippine Coast Guard via EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 06 2023 10:59 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A handout photo made available by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shows Chinese Coast Guard ship (CCCGV-21556) (top) maneuvering next to the PCG patrol ship BRP Sindangan (MRRV-4407) (bottom) in the disputed South China Sea on Wednesday (issued on October 6, 2023). In a statement issued by PCG spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Commodore, Jay Tarriela, on October 6, the Philippine government strongly condemned the Chinese ship's dangerous maneuvers particularly the near collision with Philippine coast guard ship conducting a rotation and re-supply mission. Philippines protests China's attempt to block resupply mission after a near-miss at sea Read More: West Philippine Sea Philippine Coast Guard BRP Sindangan Ayungin Shoal China Coast Guard dangerous maneuver /life/10/06/23/abs-cbn-news-to-launch-three-new-digital-offerings/video/spotlight/10/06/23/alamin-bagong-digital-content-ng-abs-cbn-news/video/entertainment/10/06/23/yes-im-in-love-klarisse-confirms-on-showtime/spotlight/10/06/23/journalists-media-literacy-videos-aim-to-aid-teachers-students/video/news/10/06/23/mga-mangingisda-sa-pag-asa-nananawagan-ng-dagdag-patrolya