Labor rights advocate Ka Leody files COC for presidency

Home > News

MULTIMEDIA

Labor rights advocate Leody de Guzman files COC for Halalan 2022 presidential bid

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2021 06:25 PM | Updated as of Oct 06 2021 07:59 PM

Leody de Guzman talks to the media after filing his Halalan 2022 Certificate of Candidacy for president at the Harbour Tent at the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday. Running under the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) party, de Guzman is a longtime labor rights activist and is the country representative to the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity.

After failed Senate bid, labor advocate Ka Leody de Guzman files COC for president

Read More: Halalan 2022