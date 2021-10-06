Labor rights advocate Ka Leody files COC for presidency

MULTIMEDIA

Labor rights advocate Leody de Guzman files COC for Halalan 2022 presidential bid

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Leody de Guzman talks to the media after filing his Halalan 2022 Certificate of Candidacy for president at the Harbour Tent at the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on Wednesday. Running under the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) party, de Guzman is a longtime labor rights activist and is the country representative to the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity.