Ka Leody De Guzman files his Certificate of Candidacy for president at the Harbour Tent at the Sofitel Hotel in Pasay City on October 06, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — After his failed Senate bid in 2019, labor advocate Leody De Guzman filed on Wednesday his certificate of candidacy (COC) for president in the May 9, 2022 elections.

De Guzman will be running under the Partido Lakas ng Masa (PLM) party.

During the convention held by PLM, the labor rights advocate said it is important that politicians "walk the talk."

“Ang ibig kong sabihin, hindi lang sa salita kundi dapat sa gawa. Dapat gawin natin. Saka dapat kumilos tayo labas sa ating base. 'Yung mga hindi natin nagagawa ay gawin natin ngayon, hindi lang para ibenta si Leody. Ipaliwanag ang system change, hindi regime change,” he said after accepting his nomination.

(Politicians should fulfill what they have promised. We must act. Let us do now what we haven't accomplished. Don't just engage in a campaign. Let's explain system change, and not regime change.)

“Manggagawa ang lumilikha ng kaunlaran… pero ang mga manggagawa ay binubusabos.”



Labor leader Leody de Guzman says the continuing abuse & exploitation of workers led him to run for the presidency in #Halalan2022. pic.twitter.com/k5v7GZh733 — J.E. Villaruel (@jauhnetienne) October 6, 2021

De Guzman lost in the 2019 midterm senatorial elections placing 38th overall with 888,458 votes. He promised then to end job contractualization, among others.

He is the chairperson of labor group Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino and founding member of party-list Partido Manggagawa.

A longtime labor rights activist, he is the country representative to the International Council of the International Center for Labor Solidarity.

Senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo "Ping" Lacson, and former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. are among the presidential aspirants in 2022.

The filing of COCs opened last Oct. 1, and will end this Friday.

