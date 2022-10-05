Home > News MULTIMEDIA Educators call attention to their plight on National Teachers' Day George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 05 2022 06:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Teachers from different schools mark National Teacher’s Day by marching in protest toward Mendiola Bridge, near Malacanang Palace in Manila on Wednesday. The teachers scored Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on the issue of salary upgrades, better equipment, and internet allowance to alleviate the burden of overworked and underpaid educators. Pay hike for public school teachers may lead to private school closures: VP Duterte Sara Duterte: DepEd probes possible involvement of personnel in laptop mess Groups renew push for salary increase on National Teachers' Day Read More: teachers National Teacher’s Day march malacanang Deped Vice President Sara Duterte /news/10/05/22/doh-says-to-speed-up-release-of-health-worker-benefits/sports/10/05/22/uaap-no-need-to-panic-yet-for-feu-assures-racela/sports/10/05/22/pba-blackwater-pulls-off-come-from-behind-win-vs-smb/news/10/05/22/edsa-traffic-slowed-down-mrt-3-glitch-repair/business/10/05/22/modus-scammers-na-nangkakaltas-ng-gcash-balance