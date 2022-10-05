Home  >  News

Educators call attention to their plight on National Teachers' Day

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 05 2022 06:15 PM

Teachers from different schools mark National Teacher’s Day by marching in protest toward Mendiola Bridge, near Malacanang Palace in Manila on Wednesday. The teachers scored Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte on the issue of salary upgrades, better equipment, and internet allowance to alleviate the burden of overworked and underpaid educators. 

