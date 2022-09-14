Vice President and Department of Education Secretary Sara Duterte arrives at the DepEd Central Office in Pasig City on Aug. 17, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) is conducting its own investigation on the purchase of "overpriced laptops" by the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) for the agency.

"We wrote COA (Commission on Audit) requesting for a fraud audit. And COA already responded to us with regard to their conduct of a fraud audit inside the department, particularly for the laptop project," Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte said during her agency's budget briefing on Wednesday.

Duterte said she also wanted to know if some DepEd personnel were involved in the allegedly anomalous deal.

"I already ordered the chief of staff to open an inquiry whether some of the personnel in the DepEd were acting in ultra vires (beyond legal powers) with regard to the decision-making of modifying the procurement that was done for the laptops," she told the House Appropriations panel.

ACT Teachers Rep. France Castro asked for a copy of the report and Duterte assured the lawmakers of DepEd's compliance.

In its 2021 audit report on the DepEd, the COA flagged the purchase of P2.4 billion worth of laptops, which were deemed overpriced and "too slow" because of "outdated" processors.

The DepEd initially gave an estimate cost of P35,046 per laptop but later accepted the PS-DBM's pricing at P58,300, according to the COA report.

The higher price resulted in fewer beneficiaries, from 68,500 down to 39,583 teachers.

Two of the 3 companies contracted by PS-DBM maintained that they followed the DepEd's technical specifications for the laptops.

